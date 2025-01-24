Clark and the Merrimack Warriors visit conference foe Fairfield

Merrimack Warriors (10-9, 7-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-11, 4-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Fairfield and Merrimack face off on Saturday.

The Stags have gone 5-3 in home games. Fairfield is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 7-1 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

Fairfield averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.5 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 64.0 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 73.5 Fairfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is averaging 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Stags. Braden Sparks is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Adam Clark is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 23.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.