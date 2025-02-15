Clark and Merrimack host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (17-5, 10-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-11, 11-3 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Marist after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 79-75 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Warriors are 7-2 in home games. Merrimack has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Foxes are 10-3 against MAAC opponents. Marist averages 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Merrimack scores 64.9 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 64.0 Marist allows. Marist averages 68.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the 64.4 Merrimack gives up.

The Warriors and Red Foxes face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 19.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Daughtry is averaging 6.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.