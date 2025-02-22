Clardy leads Stanford against Virginia

Stanford Cardinal (14-12, 6-9 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-14, 5-10 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Virginia after Chloe Clardy scored 30 points in Stanford’s 75-74 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-8 in home games. Virginia has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal have gone 6-9 against ACC opponents. Stanford ranks seventh in the ACC scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Nunu Agara averaging 8.8.

Virginia’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Virginia allows.

The Cavaliers and Cardinal face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Olivia McGhee is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clardy is averaging 10.2 points for the Cardinal. Tess Heal is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

