Citadel visits Robinson and Mercer

Citadel Bulldogs (5-14, 0-8 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (10-11, 3-5 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays Citadel after Ahmad Robinson scored 24 points in Mercer’s 79-74 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Bears have gone 5-3 at home. Mercer is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-8 in conference games. Citadel is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

Mercer is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Brody Fox is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Cameron Glover is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.