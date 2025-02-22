Citadel visits Huff and Chattanooga

Citadel Bulldogs (5-21, 0-15 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (20-8, 12-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -19.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Citadel after Honor Huff scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 91-86 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs have gone 12-3 at home. Chattanooga averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Frank Champion with 3.8.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-15 against SoCon opponents. Citadel has a 2-12 record against opponents over .500.

Chattanooga averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Citadel allows. Citadel has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is averaging 14.4 points for the Mocs. Champion is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Glover is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging eight points. Brody Fox is averaging 17.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 64.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.