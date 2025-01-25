Citadel hosts Western Carolina following Pelote’s 21-point outing

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-13, 1-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-13, 0-7 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays Citadel after Bernard Pelote scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 85-58 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-6 at home. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon with 13.4 assists per game led by Paxton Davidson averaging 2.8.

The Catamounts are 1-6 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is seventh in the SoCon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Vernon Collins averaging 2.2.

Citadel’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 67.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 73.5 Citadel gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Fox is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Cameron Glover is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games.

Pelote is averaging 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Cord Stansberry is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.