Cincinnati visits Hall and UCF

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-9, 2-8 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-8, 4-6 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Cincinnati after Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points in UCF’s 81-75 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Knights are 10-3 on their home court. UCF has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bearcats are 2-8 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 8.4.

UCF averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 70.0 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 78.8 UCF allows.

The Knights and Bearcats square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.7 points, four assists and 2.5 steals. Hall is averaging 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jizzle James is averaging 10.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Bearcats. Daniel Skillings Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

