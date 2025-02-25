Cincinnati puts home win streak on the line against Baylor

Baylor Bears (16-11, 8-8 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-11, 6-10 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Baylor trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bearcats have gone 11-4 at home. Cincinnati ranks third in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Bears have gone 8-8 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Cincinnati is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jizzle James is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Norchad Omier is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.