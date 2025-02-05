Cincinnati hosts Iowa State following Brown’s 31-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (15-9, 6-5 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-7, 5-5 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State visits Cincinnati after Addy Brown scored 31 points in Iowa State’s 82-69 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bearcats are 8-2 in home games. Cincinnati is the Big 12 leader with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jillian Hayes averaging 3.9.

The Cyclones are 6-5 in conference games. Iowa State ranks fifth in college basketball with 19.6 assists per game led by Emily Ryan averaging 6.5.

Cincinnati averages 67.0 points per game, equal to what Iowa State allows. Iowa State scores 14.0 more points per game (76.5) than Cincinnati gives up (62.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tineya Hylton is averaging 13.6 points and two steals for the Bearcats. Hayes is averaging 16.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Audi Crooks is shooting 58.4% and averaging 22.8 points for the Cyclones. Sydney Harris is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.