Cincinnati faces Utah for conference showdown

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-7, 2-6 Big 12) at Utah Utes (11-8, 3-5 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits Utah in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Utes have gone 10-3 in home games. Utah ranks third in the Big 12 with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Keanu Dawes averaging 3.5.

The Bearcats are 2-6 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 4.8.

Utah averages 76.8 points, 14.1 more per game than the 62.7 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 71.3 points per game, 1.0 more than the 70.3 Utah allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 38.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Simas Lukosius is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Daniel Skillings Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.