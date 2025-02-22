Cincinnati and TCU meet for conference showdown

TCU Horned Frogs (15-11, 8-7 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-11, 5-10 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on TCU in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Bearcats are 10-4 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 2.3.

The Horned Frogs are 8-7 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cincinnati is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% TCU allows to opponents. TCU has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Jizzle James is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.