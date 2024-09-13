Christian McCaffrey will miss another game for the 49ers and could be headed to IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out of this weekend’s game for the San Francisco 49ers because of his lingering calf and Achilles’ injuries and could be headed to injured reserve.

McCaffrey was held out of practice on Friday, a day after experiencing pain in practice. He was then ruled out of the game Sunday against Minnesota after expressing hope earlier in the week that he could play.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will discuss whether to shut McCaffrey down for at least four more weeks by placing him on injured reserve after saying earlier in the week that wasn’t under consideration.

“It’s something we’re considering now,” Shanahan said Friday. “Yesterday was his worst day. It’s on and off, but with yesterday having the most pain, it’s something we’re going to be discussing here the next 24 hours.”

McCaffrey got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning to the practice field last week. He was a late scratch for the opener on Monday night against the Jets and now is sidelined again.

“It’s one of those deals that can be feeling good one day and then the next day it flares,” general manager John Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR in his weekly interview. “So it’s been frustrating for Christian, I know, and frustrating for us only because he’s such a great player. But primary in our mind is the long view. Christian is such an elite player. He changes us, he makes us different. It’s also nice to see we can function without him.”

McCaffrey led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year.

The Niners made up for McCaffrey’s absence thanks to a strong performance from backup Jordan Mason, who had 28 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s 32-19 victory over the New York Jets.

The Vikings also will be missing a key offensive player with receiver Jordan Addison ruled out after injuring his right ankle in Week 1. Addison had seven catches for 123 yards and two TDs in a win against San Francisco last season.

Minnesota listed three other players as questionable: tackle Brian O’Neill (elbow), safety Harrison Smith (hip) and guard Ed Ingram (triceps).

In other injury news for San Francisco, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is set to play after missing the opener with a knee injury. Safety Talanoa Hufanga is doubtful as he works his way back from a torn ACL last November and linebacker Dee Winters is questionable with an ankle injury.

