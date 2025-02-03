Chiefs and Eagles handle the Super Bowl opening night spectacle like they’ve been here, done that

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes treated Super Bowl opening night like a two-minute drill, providing rapid-fire answers to one question after another. Travis Kelce passed on an inquiry about popping the question to Taylor Swift.

Been here, done that. That’s how the Kansas City Chiefs handled the annual extravaganza that kicks off Super Bowl week.

The Philadelphia Eagles were here two years ago so they weren’t fazed by the silliness either, though their most dynamic player is new to the wild experience that could overwhelm teams that aren’t used to the circus atmosphere.

Saquon Barkley got his first taste of this made-for-television spectacle. Nick Sirianni received letters, and a kiss from Chad Johnson. Jalen Hurts even cracked a smile or two.

Before Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs take on Hurts, Barkley and the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, they had to tackle the media in waves.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley participates during Super Bowl 59 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Barkley wasn’t here two years ago when the Eagles lost to the Chiefs 38-35. He left the rival New York Giants to join a winning team and did his part with a historic season.

“That’s why me and my family made the decision to come to Philadelphia, to have an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl. And here we are,” Barkley said.

The Chiefs have been here five times in the past six years so they’re used to the strange questions and odd requests that have become far too common on opening night.

Mahomes picked NBA players for a mock football team, choosing Russell Westbrook at quarterback and Anthony Edwards at wide receiver. He even asked the media for restaurant recommendations.

Kelce talked up Swift’s pop tarts and said he hopes to match her energy on stage when he’s on the field. But asked if he plans to propose to his Grammy-winning superstar girlfriend, Kelce pulled a Drew Rosenhaus: “Super Bowl ring? Next question.”

Players were asked their favorite foods, colors, Kendrick Lamar songs and more. A Mexican television reporter gave Sirianni a stack of letters from fans. He also got a kiss on the head from Johnson, the former Bengals star also known as Ochocinco. The usually stoic Hurts cracked up laughing when someone tossed him a cookie — it was an errant throw. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, working for a television network, fired questions at Darius Slay before telling him to eat a “W.”

The Eagles went first, spending an hour talking to thousands of reporters from across the globe inside the Superdome. The Chiefs came later and received a loud ovation.

Media day has evolved from a daytime event on Tuesdays to a live, ticketed, prime-time showcase on national television. More than 6,000 media members from 26 countries were accredited to cover the Super Bowl last year in Las Vegas.

Yes, this is where a female reporter showed up in a wedding dress and veil and proposed to Tom Brady in Arizona in 2008. He politely declined.

Football’s Xs and Os take a back seat for the first night.

The Big Easy is hosting its 11th big game and first since the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Harbaugh Brothers Bowl in February 2013.

The Chiefs are chasing history, aiming to become the first NFL team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era. The Eagles are seeking the franchise’s second Vince Lombardi trophy.

“We’re obsessed with winning,” owner Jeffrey Lurie said.

Both teams arrived Sunday and every player and coach was available to the media for one hour on Monday night. A select group of players, including head coaches and quarterbacks, also have media sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Due to the hectic schedule, most of the preparation was completed last week. Game plans were installed and both teams held normal practices because this week won’t be routine.

One person who’ll be under the microscope this week is Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is a frontrunner to become the head coach of the Saints. Moore can’t accept the job until after the Super Bowl but he has to be preparing to assemble a coaching staff while focusing on the task at hand.

Staying focused will be a priority for everyone on both teams. Avoiding distractions, especially the first night, could set the tone for winning it all Sunday.

