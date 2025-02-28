Chicago State visits Saint Francis (PA) following Parker’s 28-point showing

Chicago State Cougars (4-26, 4-11 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (12-17, 7-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces Chicago State after Riley Parker scored 28 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 85-80 overtime win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Red Flash have gone 8-4 at home. Saint Francis (PA) averages 14.7 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Parker with 3.5.

The Cougars are 4-11 in conference games. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 72.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 79.0 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Clayville averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Parker is averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Jalen Forrest is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Cougars. Gabe Spinelli is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.