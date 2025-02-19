Chicago State visits Lanpher and Cent. Conn. St.

Chicago State Cougars (4-23, 4-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-17, 6-5 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Chicago State after Belle Lanpher scored 26 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 70-67 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-7 at home. Cent. Conn. St. has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 4-8 in conference matchups. Chicago State ranks seventh in the NEC with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Josie Hill averaging 6.7.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has given up to its opponents (40.9%).

The Blue Devils and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is averaging 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Lanpher is averaging 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

Aiyanna Culver averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.