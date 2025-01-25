Chicago State visits Cent. Conn. St. after Haid’s 20-point game

Chicago State Cougars (2-19, 2-4 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (13-6, 4-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Chicago State after Devin Haid scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 93-70 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-2 at home. Cent. Conn. St. leads the NEC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Haid averaging 4.3.

The Cougars have gone 2-4 against NEC opponents. Chicago State averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.0% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 60.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 63.9 Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The Blue Devils and Cougars meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Haid is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 10.6 points for the Cougars. Noble Crawford is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.