Chicago State travels to Mercyhurst for conference showdown

Chicago State Cougars (3-20, 3-5 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (7-13, 4-5 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josie Hill and Chicago State take on Bailey Kuhns and Mercyhurst in NEC play Thursday.

The Lakers are 5-3 on their home court. Mercyhurst ranks seventh in the NEC with 10.3 assists per game led by Jenna Van Schaik averaging 2.9.

The Cougars are 3-5 against NEC opponents. Chicago State is 0-13 against opponents over .500.

Mercyhurst is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 58.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 67.0 Mercyhurst allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allyson Ross is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 9.1 points and 1.5 steals. Kuhns is shooting 48.4% and averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hill is averaging 12.5 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Aiyanna Culver is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.