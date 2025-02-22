Chicago State hosts Wagner after Cox’s 20-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (13-13, 5-8 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-24, 4-9 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts Wagner after Dailliss Cox scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 81-75 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Cougars have gone 3-6 at home. Chicago State has a 2-20 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks are 5-8 against NEC opponents. Wagner has a 6-4 record against teams over .500.

Chicago State averages 62.6 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 61.3 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 63.8 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 79.1 Chicago State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noble Crawford averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Forrest is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Keyontae Lewis is averaging six points and 5.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.