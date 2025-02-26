Chicago State hosts Mercyhurst after Kuhns’ 23-point outing

Mercyhurst Lakers (9-16, 6-8 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-25, 4-10 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Chicago State after Bailey Kuhns scored 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 70-69 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Cougars are 3-10 in home games. Chicago State ranks seventh in the NEC in rebounding averaging 29.4 rebounds. Josie Hill leads the Cougars with 6.3 boards.

The Lakers are 6-8 in conference matchups. Mercyhurst gives up 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Chicago State is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 65.0 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 77.8 Chicago State gives up.

The Cougars and Lakers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Hill is shooting 53.1% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kuhns is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.