Chea, Princeton Tigers square off against the Dartmouth Big Green

Princeton Tigers (19-6, 10-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-17, 2-10 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashley Chea and Princeton visit Victoria Page and Dartmouth on Saturday.

The Big Green are 3-9 in home games. Dartmouth is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 10-2 in Ivy League play. Princeton ranks second in the Ivy League giving up 56.5 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Dartmouth scores 54.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 56.5 Princeton allows. Princeton averages 5.2 more points per game (66.8) than Dartmouth allows to opponents (61.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Page is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Big Green. Nina Minicozzi is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chea is averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 0-10, averaging 46.5 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.