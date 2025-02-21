Chattanooga visits East Tennessee State following Moore’s 24-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (12-12, 7-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-11, 6-5 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Chattanooga after Courtney Moore scored 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 70-67 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Buccaneers have gone 9-2 in home games. East Tennessee State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Mocs have gone 7-4 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga scores 60.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

East Tennessee State is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 37.8% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.3 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

The Buccaneers and Mocs match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Buccaneers. Braylyn Milton is averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the past 10 games.

Caia Elisaldez is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 10.9 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 59.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.