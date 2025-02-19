Chattanooga takes on Western Carolina, seeks 4th straight home win

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-17, 4-10 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (19-8, 11-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -16.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mocs face Western Carolina.

The Mocs have gone 11-3 in home games. Chattanooga is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Catamounts are 4-10 in SoCon play. Western Carolina averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Chattanooga scores 78.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 78.0 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 69.2 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 71.9 Chattanooga allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 13.9 points for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bernard Pelote is averaging 14 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.