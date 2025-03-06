Chattanooga takes on Mercer in SoCon Tournament

Mercer Bears (8-21, 3-11 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (14-13, 9-5 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Mercer in the SoCon Tournament.

The Mocs’ record in SoCon games is 9-5, and their record is 5-8 in non-conference games. Chattanooga is sixth in the SoCon scoring 60.8 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Bears are 3-11 against SoCon opponents. Mercer allows 64.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

Chattanooga is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Chattanooga gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ariana Bennett is averaging 10.8 points for the Bears. Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 60.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 53.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.