Chattanooga Mocs take on the UNC Greensboro Spartans, seek 10th straight victory

Chattanooga Mocs (21-8, 13-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-10, 12-4 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will look to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the Mocs take on UNC Greensboro.

The Spartans are 10-2 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks ninth in the SoCon with 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Ronald Polite averaging 6.0.

The Mocs are 13-3 in conference matchups. Chattanooga has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Honor Huff is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 14.4 points. Bash Wieland is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.