Chattanooga hosts UNC Greensboro following Smith’s 22-point showing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-6, 6-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-10, 5-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on Chattanooga after Nya Smith scored 22 points in UNC Greensboro’s 78-66 win against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 7-3 on their home court. Chattanooga is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 6-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Khalis Cain averaging 4.4.

Chattanooga scores 60.5 points, 8.6 more per game than the 51.9 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro scores 10.7 more points per game (66.7) than Chattanooga gives up (56.0).

The Mocs and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 11.0 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

Jayde Gamble is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.5 points for the Spartans. Smith is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.