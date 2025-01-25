Charlotte hosts Rice after Fisher’s 24-point showing

Rice Owls (10-9, 3-4 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (6-12, 1-6 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits Charlotte after Malia Fisher scored 24 points in Rice’s 63-56 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The 49ers have gone 3-5 at home. Charlotte gives up 67.4 points and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Owls have gone 3-4 against AAC opponents. Rice is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Charlotte’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Charlotte allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is shooting 34.4% and averaging 11.4 points for the 49ers. Alexis Andrews is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hailey Adams is averaging 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Owls. Fisher is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.