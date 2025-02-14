Charlotte hosts East Carolina after Walker’s 29-point game

East Carolina Pirates (14-11, 6-6 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-16, 2-10 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Charlotte after C.J. Walker scored 29 points in East Carolina’s 82-75 win over the UAB Blazers.

The 49ers have gone 7-6 at home. Charlotte has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 6-6 in AAC play. East Carolina ranks fifth in the AAC scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Walker averaging 11.8.

Charlotte is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Charlotte has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

The 49ers and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the 49ers. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Walker is scoring 18.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.