Charlotte 49ers and Florida Atlantic Owls square off in AAC Tournament

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-20, 3-15 AAC) vs. Charlotte 49ers (9-20, 4-14 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays in the AAC Tournament against Florida Atlantic.

The 49ers’ record in AAC games is 4-14, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Charlotte is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 3-15 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Charlotte’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Charlotte has given up to its opponents (40.9%).

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kay Kay Green is averaging 6.7 points and 1.6 steals for the 49ers. Keanna Rembert is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

Mya Perry is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Owls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.