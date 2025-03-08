Charlotte 49ers and Florida Atlantic Owls play in AAC Tournament

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-20, 3-15 AAC) vs. Charlotte 49ers (9-20, 4-14 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays in the AAC Tournament against Florida Atlantic.

The 49ers’ record in AAC play is 4-14, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Charlotte gives up 67.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Owls are 3-15 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is 5-13 against opponents over .500.

Charlotte’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (40.9%).

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the 49ers. Alexis Andrews is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Perry is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

