Charleston Southern hosts Luc and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (16-7, 5-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-16, 3-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits Charleston Southern after Kyrell Luc scored 25 points in Longwood’s 92-87 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 5-3 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers have gone 5-3 against Big South opponents. Longwood ranks fourth in the Big South with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Johan Nziemi averaging 2.0.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is scoring 20.0 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Buccaneers. RJ Johnson is averaging 17.8 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Colby Garland is averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.