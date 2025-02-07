Charleston Southern hosts Gardner-Webb following Hawkins’ 28-point performance

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-13, 6-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-13, 6-4 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Charleston Southern after Ashley Hawkins scored 28 points in Gardner-Webb’s 79-72 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 5-4 in home games. Charleston Southern is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-4 against conference opponents. Gardner-Webb is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Charleston Southern’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has given up to its opponents (41.3%).

The Buccaneers and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Adamson is averaging seven points and 6.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Catherine Alben is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elle Blatchford averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Hawkins is shooting 39.6% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

