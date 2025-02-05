Charleston Southern faces Winthrop on 4-game win streak

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-12, 6-3 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-11, 5-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Winthrop.

The Eagles are 7-2 in home games. Winthrop has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Buccaneers are 6-3 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Winthrop’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

The Eagles and Buccaneers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciara Harris is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging six points. Amourie Porter is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Catherine Alben is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.