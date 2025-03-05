Charleston Southern Buccaneers face the Winthrop Eagles in Big South Tournament

Winthrop Eagles (15-14, 9-7 Big South) vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers (14-15, 10-6 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern squares off against Winthrop in the Big South Tournament.

The Buccaneers have gone 10-6 against Big South opponents, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Charleston Southern averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles’ record in Big South play is 9-7. Winthrop has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

Charleston Southern’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 61.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 66.4 Charleston Southern allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Alben is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

Olivia Wagner is averaging 7.4 points for the Eagles. Amourie Porter is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 58.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.