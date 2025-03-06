Charleston Southern Buccaneers and Winthrop Eagles meet in Big South Tournament

Winthrop Eagles (15-14, 9-7 Big South) vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers (14-15, 10-6 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern and Winthrop square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Buccaneers have gone 10-6 against Big South opponents, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Charleston Southern ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Madison Adamson leads the Buccaneers with 7.4 boards.

The Eagles’ record in Big South games is 9-7. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 28.6% from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Alben averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Keshunti Nichols is shooting 48.6% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ciara Harris is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 5.2 points. Amourie Porter is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 58.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.