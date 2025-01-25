Charleston Southern and UNC Asheville square off for conference showdown

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-6, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-15, 2-4 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Charleston Southern and UNC Asheville meet on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-2 at home. Charleston Southern has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Charleston Southern scores 73.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 76.1 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 6.5 more points per game (85.4) than Charleston Southern allows (78.9).

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is shooting 49.3% and averaging 20.0 points for the Buccaneers. Daylen Berry is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Fletcher Abee averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Jordan Marsh is shooting 48.0% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 90.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.