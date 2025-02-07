Charleston (SC) visits N.C. A&T after Barbot’s 30-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-5, 6-3 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-8, 8-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits N.C. A&T after Taryn Barbot scored 30 points in Charleston (SC)’s 73-42 victory against the Hofstra Pride.

The Aggies have gone 7-2 at home. N.C. A&T is fifth in the CAA scoring 62.3 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 6-3 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is eighth in college basketball with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 4.5.

N.C. A&T averages 62.3 points, 7.7 more per game than the 54.6 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game N.C. A&T allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaniya Clark is averaging 9.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Aggies. Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Barbot is averaging 11.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Taryn Barbot is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

