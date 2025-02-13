Charleston (SC) visits Moore and UNC Wilmington

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-6, 9-3 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-5, 10-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Charleston (SC) after Sean Moore scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 81-79 overtime win over the Drexel Dragons.

The Seahawks have gone 13-2 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks sixth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Cougars are 9-3 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is third in the CAA scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

UNC Wilmington makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Charleston (SC) scores 8.2 more points per game (78.4) than UNC Wilmington allows to opponents (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Khamari McGriff is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ante Brzovic is scoring 19.0 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

