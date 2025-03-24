Charleston (SC) plays Howard in NIT matchup

Howard Bison (22-11, 14-3 MEAC) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-7, 15-5 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) and Howard meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in CAA games is 15-5, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Charleston (SC) averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 23-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bison’s record in MEAC games is 14-3. Howard ranks third in the MEAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Saniyah King averaging 4.5.

Charleston (SC) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 38.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lara Rohkohl is averaging 10.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and two blocks for the Cougars. Taryn Barbot is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zennia Thomas is averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bison. Destiny Howell is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 70.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.