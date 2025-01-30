Charleston (SC) hosts Stony Brook after Gonzalez’s 22-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (10-9, 5-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-5, 4-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Charleston (SC) after Zaida Gonzalez scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 75-70 win over the Campbell Camels.

The Cougars are 7-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) averages 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game.

The Seawolves have gone 5-3 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook ranks sixth in the CAA with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Shamarla King averaging 6.8.

Charleston (SC) averages 73.3 points, 13.6 more per game than the 59.7 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 58.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the 55.4 Charleston (SC) gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Taylor Barbot is averaging 11.8 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Gonzalez is shooting 38.6% and averaging 16.6 points for the Seawolves. Janay Brantley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.