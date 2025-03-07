Charleston (SC) hosts Hampton following Rohkohl’s 22-point showing

Hampton Pirates (7-21, 3-14 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-6, 13-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces Hampton after Lara Rohkohl scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 75-54 victory against the Campbell Camels.

The Cougars have gone 12-2 at home. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 36.2 boards. Rohkohl paces the Cougars with 9.4 rebounds.

The Pirates are 3-14 in conference games. Hampton is 6-13 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton has shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games.

Amyah Reaves is averaging 4.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Jasha Clinton is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.