Charleston (SC) hosts Delaware after Lane’s 24-point showing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-17, 5-11 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-8, 11-5 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits Charleston (SC) after Niels Lane scored 24 points in Delaware’s 78-65 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. Charleston (SC) is fourth in the CAA scoring 76.6 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-11 in conference play. Delaware gives up 77.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Charleston (SC) scores 76.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 77.8 Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 76.7 points per game, 2.8 more than the 73.9 Charleston (SC) allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is shooting 53.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

John Camden averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Cavan Reilly is shooting 47.2% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 23.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.