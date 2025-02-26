Charleston (SC) hosts Delaware after Lane’s 24-point performance

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-17, 5-11 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-8, 11-5 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays Charleston (SC) after Niels Lane scored 24 points in Delaware’s 78-65 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Cougars have gone 11-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 15.8 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 6.4.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-11 against CAA opponents. Delaware is 7-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 76.7 points per game, 2.8 more than the 73.9 Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Fightin’ Blue Hens square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is averaging 18.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

John Camden is averaging 16.1 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Cavan Reilly is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 23.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.