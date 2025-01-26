Charleston (SC) faces Delaware on 3-game losing streak

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-5, 3-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-12, 1-5 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) aims to stop its three-game skid with a victory over Delaware.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-5 on their home court. Delaware is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 3-3 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 29.2% from 3-point range.

Delaware averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC)’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Delaware has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Cousins is averaging 11.6 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Chloe Wilson is averaging 10.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lara Rohkohl is averaging 10.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.4 blocks for the Cougars. Taryn Barbot is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

