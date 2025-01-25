Charleston (SC) faces Delaware, looks to stop 3-game slide

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-5, 3-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-12, 1-5 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Delaware.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-5 on their home court. Delaware is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 3-3 against conference opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks seventh in college basketball with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 4.9.

Delaware makes 39.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Charleston (SC) averages 8.6 more points per game (74.2) than Delaware allows (65.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Cousins is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Chloe Wilson is averaging 12.8 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taryn Barbot is averaging 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

