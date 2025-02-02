Charleston (SC) and Hofstra square off in conference matchup

Hofstra Pride (9-10, 4-4 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-5, 5-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sterling and Hofstra take on Taryn Barbot and Charleston (SC) in CAA play.

The Cougars are 8-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride are 4-4 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks second in the CAA shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra averages 59.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 55.3 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Sterling is averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 10.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 60.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.