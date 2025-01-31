Chammaa and San Diego host Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-8, 5-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-19, 1-9 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Loyola Marymount after Joey Chammaa scored 24 points in San Diego’s 98-90 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros have gone 4-10 in home games. San Diego averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions have gone 5-4 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

San Diego scores 68.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 69.9 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Toreros. Tony Duckett is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.6 points for the Lions. Jevon Porter is averaging 12.5 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 71.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.