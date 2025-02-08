Central Michigan visits Marshall after Morson’s 24-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-13, 5-6 MAC) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-16, 2-10 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Marshall after Madi Morson scored 24 points in Central Michigan’s 75-48 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Thundering Herd have gone 5-6 at home. Marshall has a 3-12 record against teams over .500.

The Chippewas are 3-6 on the road. Central Michigan is the MAC leader with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Jess Lawson averaging 8.9.

Marshall averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 64.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 69.5 Marshall allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislynn Hayes is averaging 15.5 points for the Thundering Herd. Alasia Hayes is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Lawson is averaging 11.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Chippewas. Morson is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.