Central Connecticut State Blue Devils play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash in NEC Championship

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (15-17, 10-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (25-6, 16-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays Saint Francis (PA) in the NEC Championship.

The Blue Devils’ record in NEC play is 16-2, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is the top team in the NEC averaging 34.3 points in the paint. Devin Haid leads the Blue Devils with 5.5.

The Red Flash are 10-8 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is second in the NEC with 14.4 assists per game led by Riley Parker averaging 3.4.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Cent. Conn. St. won 83-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Jordan Jones led Cent. Conn. St. with 24 points, and Valentino Pinedo led Saint Francis (PA) with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdul Momoh is averaging 8.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pinedo is averaging 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Daemar Kelly is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.