Central Connecticut State Blue Devils play in NEC Tournament against the Chicago State Cougars

Chicago State Cougars (6-25, 6-10 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-18, 10-6 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Chicago State in the NEC Tournament.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-6 against NEC teams, with a 1-12 record in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. allows 66.8 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Cougars are 6-10 in NEC play. Chicago State is the top team in the NEC scoring 8.4 fast break points per game.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 61.3 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 76.5 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 60.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 66.8 Cent. Conn. St. allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is scoring 8.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Belle Lanpher is averaging 22.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Aiyanna Culver averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Josie Hill is shooting 52.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.