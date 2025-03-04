Central Connecticut State Blue Devils face the Le Moyne Dolphins in NEC Tournament

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-22, 4-12 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (23-6, 14-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Le Moyne in the NEC Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in NEC play is 14-2, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. scores 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Dolphins are 4-12 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 72.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 80.0 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne scores 11.3 more points per game (74.3) than Cent. Conn. St. gives up to opponents (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games.

AJ Dancier is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Dolphins. Deng Garang is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 74.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 73.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

